Rock Band Q&A by MTV

Over on the MTV Multiplayer blog, they hit up Harmonix to get some answers about their upcoming corporate collaboration, Rock Band. There's not really new info, but we've seen a lot of questions in our own comments like "will Guitar Hero controllers work with Rock Band?" (yes) and "will a Wii version come out?" (unannounced at this time) and we thought everyone could use a quick brush up on their Rock Band knowledge from the horse's mouth. Not that we think Harmonix is a horse. Or MTV. They all seem like nice guys. And gals. And transgenders. And possible aliens living in human skin.
