Rockband.com Furthers The Fantasy

Harmonix and MTV Games today reveal details about Rockband.com, the community site that will be launching on November 20th to coincide with the release of the game in North America. Rock Band is all about living the fantasy of rock and roll star, and the web site will carry that fantasy even further. Plans include customizable personal and band web pages, complete with blogs and statistics pulled directly from the game, a classified section to help find band mates online, and a photo creator that will let you create cheesy promo shots of yourself and your band.

"We are designing ROCKBAND.com as an online home for your band, and as a creative platform for living out your rock and roll fantasy", said Pete Caban, partner at SF-based digital studio Mekanism. "The bands and rockers that you can create in Rock Band are insanely unique, and it's going to be fascinating to watch this community come to life."

For me, the website is almost more interesting than the game itself. Players will be able to join together and essentially role play their lives as rock stars, with all of the personality clashing, band hopping, and other intrigue involved with being music superstars. Right now Rockband.com brings you to the basic game page, but come November 20th it will be transforming into something with fascinating possibilities.

Harmonix, MTV Games And Electronic Arts Blend Rock Fantasy And Reality With ROCKBAND.com

Social Website Allows Rock BandTM Community to Create Custom Band Homepages and Network via "Musicians Meeting Musicians" Classified Section

Cambridge, Massachusetts - October 25, 2007 - Harmonix, the leading developer of music-based games, and MTV Games, a division of MTV Networks which is a division of Viacom (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), along with distribution partner Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS), revealed today details for the ROCKBAND.com social community website. The site will launch on November 20, alongside the North American release of Rock Band for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360 â„¢ video game entertainment system from MicrosoftÂ®. A PlayStation 2 version of the game will also ship on December 18.

The ROCKBAND.com Web site will include in-depth Rock Bandâ„¢ leaderboards, personal and band home pages, and a "Musicians Meeting Musicians" classified section to help form bands online. The site will also give fans the opportunity to create their own Rocker Profile pages and communicate wit h other Community members, blogging about their musical tastes and meeting others with similar interests.

"ROCKBAND.com blurs the lines between fantasy and reality, " said Melissa Macaulay, Producer of ROCKBAND.com, Harmonix. "The site allows you to hype your in-game band's accomplishments, while providing a forum to meet other real-life people and potential band mates who share your musical tastes."

ROCKBAND.com Features:

* Personal & Band Pages: ROCKBAND.com will automatically load your in-game characters and game stats from an online database so your personal profile page will always be up to date. Choose from four genres in the game to customise your profile pages with cool background skins that reflect your rock tastes. * Band Classifieds: Find and create your own band through the ROCKBAND.com Band Classifieds page. Here you can advertise your own rocker skills or search through dozens of rocker profiles to choose band mates who share similar music tastes. * Rock Band Leaderboards: Climb to the top of the charts as a solo artist or band! From band rankings to solo scores, the ROCKBAND.com leaderboards will earn you fame and fortune as you progress on your journey to Rock Band stardom. * Rocker Blogs: Find out what's happening behind the scenes with your favourite bands through their blogs. Use your blog to communicate with band mates about practice times, meet others with similar musical interests and keep your groupies in the loop with the website's unique blogs. * Rock Band Forums: Interact with other rockers and music lovers about anything and everything rock! * Photo Creator: (Coming Soon!) Take the ultimate promo band or solo shot with the website's Photo Creator. Pick a location, the right lighting, and a coordinated (or not!) pose for your band. Take it over the top cheesy or seriously intense. It's all about your band's total image.

"We see ROCKBAND.com as a true extension of the Rock Band world. It will be an awesome way to meet new people who have similar musical tastes," said Josh Randall, Creative Director for Harmonix. "With ROCKBAND.com players will be able to come together and express themselves in a collaborative manner, which is what playing music is all about."

Harmonix has partnered with the San Francisco creative powerhouse Mekanism to build the social networking site.

"We are designing ROCKBAND.com as an online home for your band, and as a creative platform for living out your rock and roll fantasy", said Pete Caban, partner at SF-based di gital studio Mekanism. "The bands and rockers that you can create in Rock Band are insanely unique, and it's going to be fascinating to watch this community come to life."

Rock Band is slated is also slated for release in Europe in Q1 2008. The game is rated T for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on Rock Band and Harmonix Music Systems please visit www.ROCKBAND.com and www.harmonixmusic.com.