RRoD Is Truly Frightening

This, yes this, is what we've been waiting for: The Red Ring of Death jack-o'-lantern. According to reader Zhao:
Every gamer's worst nightmare... the centre fell out and had to be taped *cries due to lack of skill*
It's like the mouth of Hell.
