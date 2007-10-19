Rubbish US Dollar Results In Canadian PlayStation Price-Fix

The US Dollar, it's not looking so hot right now. Something about people not being sensible when purchasing property. End result is that a lot of foreign markets are seeing some issues when it comes to pricing. Like Canada! The mighty Canadian dollar has recently pulled level with the US dollar, meaning one Canadian dollar gets you...one US dollar. Pity game prices don't reflect that: most games and hardware in Canada are still accounting for the old exchange rate. Which means Canadians be gettin' ripped off by about 5-10%.

Enter Sony. They've just lowered the price of both PSN downloads and the PS3 itself to match the new exchange rate, with the Canadian pricing for all PS3 models now matching those in the US ($US 399 for the 40GB, $US 499 for the 80GB). Which is great, great news for Canadians, and a brilliant PR move by both SCEA and SCE Canada.

Though... I can't help but think what Europe make of all this, what with their â‚¬399 40GB models clocking in at around $US570. Or Australia for that matter, with our $700 40GB models currently at a hefty $US625. That's a little higher than 5-10%.

Sony Becomes First Game Manufacturer to Recognize CAD-USD Parity! [PlayStation Forums]