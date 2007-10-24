The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: And the Kotakuites Open Up...

I was gone most of today. I drove first down to Denver to spend some time playing the upcoming release of Soldier of Fortune: Payback. Then we drove down to Boulder to meet with the founder of the magazine, to hang out and talk guns, mercenaries and why he never has and never will play a video game. It was tons of fun. I didn't get to shoot any guns, because he didn't have the time to arrange time on the shooting range, but he invited me to stop by anytime I want to going shooting with him. Fun times! I'll be writing up my impressions and the visit in a feature tomorrow.

What you and I missed: Portal is for Lesbians? Joust 3D Canceled, And Other "Secrets" Hollywood Sob Story, Lots of AI Games Were Canned Iraq Vet Writes Of His Return Home, Return To Gaming Psychonauts Sequel Not Happening (Tear)

