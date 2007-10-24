To: Ash From: Crecente Re: And the Kotakuites Open Up...

I was gone most of today. I drove first down to Denver to spend some time playing the upcoming release of Soldier of Fortune: Payback. Then we drove down to Boulder to meet with the founder of the magazine, to hang out and talk guns, mercenaries and why he never has and never will play a video game. It was tons of fun. I didn't get to shoot any guns, because he didn't have the time to arrange time on the shooting range, but he invited me to stop by anytime I want to going shooting with him. Fun times! I'll be writing up my impressions and the visit in a feature tomorrow.

