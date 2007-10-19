Samba de Amigo... Tennis?!

Sega, capitalizing on the two things it does best, creating original tennis games and pumping out Sonic the Hedgehog appearances, is bringing the two together with Sega Superstar Tennis. Like the PlayStation 2 EyeToy cash-in Sega Superstars, the tennis game brings together franchise leaders Sonic, Ulala from Space Channel 5 and Amigo from Samba de Amigo, puts them in various Sega themed tennis courts and lets them duke it out. Other franchises are sure to be represented in Sega Superstar Tennis, in good hands at Sumo Digital, and we have our fingers crossed for representation from House of the Dead and Altered Beast.

It's coming to everything—PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii and Nintendo DS—for maximum profit. A handful of screens await you.