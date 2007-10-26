Samba de Amigo Wii: The Press Release

While Samba De Amigo for the Wii was confirmed as far back as a month ago, we all know that a game isn't really official until there's a press release. Now, Sega has given us that press release, along with a picture of a monkey holding a Wiimote, which, in my opinion, is postworthy in and of itself. Gamers will be shaking their Wiimote and nunchuk in time with the beat as if they were maracas. I'm guessing the Wiimote speaker will be used to making shaking noises, though making them yourself is much more fun. In the coming months, Sega will reveal the soundtrack and special features leading up to the game's release in the Spring. For now, a big picture of a monkey is all yours.

SEGA Gets Shakin' With Samba De Amigo

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO (October 25th 2007) - SEGAÂ® Europe Ltd. and SEGAÂ® of America, Inc. are excited to announce that they are bringing back Samba De Amigoâ„¢, the Dreamcast classic that helped to create the now-popular rhythm music genre. Created exclusively for the Wiiâ„¢ home video game system, this vibrant and addictive new game lets players shake to the beats of a samba-infused soundtrack comprised of popular new songs as well as fan-favourites from the original game.

Playing as the grinning, sombrero-topped monkey, Amigo, players shake the Wii Remoteâ„¢ and Nunchukâ„¢ like maracas, in time with the visual beats of the music on-screen. The perfect party game, Samba De Amigo is packed with lively stages and a host of colourful characters. More details about this exciting new title including a full song listing as well as new special features will be revealed over the next few months.

Developed by acclaimed developer, Gearbox Software, Samba De Amigo will be exclusively available for the Wii in Spring 2008.