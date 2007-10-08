The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SCEA Creates In-Game Advertising Group

homeads.jpeg Hot Sony advertising news! Today, Sony Computer Entertainment of America announced a new in-game advertising business unit headed by industry vet Darlene Kindler. According to SCEA Sales and Business Development senior v.p. Phil Rosenberg:

Darlene has an ideal blend of experience within the video game industry, including in-game advertising, making her a perfect fit for this newly created position. She will be tasked with the important role of working closely with our internal teams as well as our third-party publishers and external advertising agencies to develop business and marketing strategies for our newly formed online advertising group.

See, this is how PlayStation Home becomes a marketers wet dream! And if you really want to look forward to something, we've put the entire press release after the jump. We know you're just dying to read it. Go on, do it.

Sony Computer Entertainment America Announces In-Game Advertising Business Unit

Industry Veteran Darlene Kindler Joins Company as Director of Network Advertising

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 8 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) Inc. today announced the creation of a new in-game advertising business unit. The company also announced that Darlene Kindler, a 25-year consumer electronic industry veteran, has joined the company as director of Network Advertising, effective immediately. Kindler will report to Phil Rosenberg, senior vice president of Sales and Business Development. In this new role, Kindler will be responsible for SCEA's in-game advertising strategy across all PlayStation(R) platforms including PLAYSTATION(R)Network. Kindler brings to SCEA a wealth of experience in consumer electronics and technical related industries, working for companies such as Nintendo of America, Inc., IREM America Corp., Data East, Inc., 3dfx Interactive and Adscape Media. Most recently, Kindler was vice president of Publishing for Adscape Media, an in-game advertising company that was acquired by Google in March 2007. In her previous role at Nintendo, she was part of the company's early start-up team and was one of the key people credited with establishing a European distribution network for Nintendo. "Darlene has an ideal blend of experience within the video game industry, including in-game advertising, making her a perfect fit for this newly created position," said Rosenberg. "She will be tasked with the important role of working closely with our internal teams as well as our third-party publishers and external advertising agencies to develop business and marketing strategies for our newly formed online advertising group." The appointment of Kindler comes on the heels of SCEA's announced partnership in July with Nielsen Media Research. Together the companies are working to develop measurement systems for game network advertising. SCEA will share its game network data from PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3TM) as well as PLAYSTATION(R)Network, which encompasses PLAYSTATION(R)Home. PLAYSTATION Home is designed to serve as a 3D community gathering place for PS3 users from around the world and will present opportunities for SCEA to deliver dynamic, relevant advertisements in game. SCEA will depict brands in various forms within the game, where users would expect to see them in real life on billboards and posters, on shopping bags and soda cans and on images of TV screens. SCEA will continue to explore ways to incorporate dynamic advertising into other online environments.

