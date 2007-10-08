SCEA Creates In-Game Advertising Group

Hot Sony advertising news! Today, Sony Computer Entertainment of America announced a new in-game advertising business unit headed by industry vet Darlene Kindler. According to SCEA Sales and Business Development senior v.p. Phil Rosenberg:

Darlene has an ideal blend of experience within the video game industry, including in-game advertising, making her a perfect fit for this newly created position. She will be tasked with the important role of working closely with our internal teams as well as our third-party publishers and external advertising agencies to develop business and marketing strategies for our newly formed online advertising group.

See, this is how PlayStation Home becomes a marketers wet dream! And if you really want to look forward to something, we've put the entire press release after the jump. We know you're just dying to read it. Go on, do it.