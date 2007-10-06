SCEE Confirms PS3 Price Drop

Looks like we just hit step six.

Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe just confirmed what we seemingly all already knew: The PlayStation 3 is getting a price drop. Only they don't call it a price drop, they call it a new model. Why does this sound familiar?

The "new" 40GBHDD PS3 will hit SCEE territories on Oct. 10 for â‚¬399 and comes with a SixAxis wireless controller, WiFi, HDMI two USB ports, rather than four, and no multi-memory card port. The new model will also not be backwards compatible with the PS2.

SCEE also announced that the 60GB PS3 will not sell for â‚¬499 until they run out of supplies. Which makes me think they're getting rid of the 60GB model in Europe. I'll be checking on both that and if this will in anyway be mirrored in the U.S. or other territories. Stay tuned.

