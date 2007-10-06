SCEE Confirms PS3 Price Drop

Looks like we just hit step six.
Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe just confirmed what we seemingly all already knew: The PlayStation 3 is getting a price drop. Only they don't call it a price drop, they call it a new model. Why does this sound familiar?
The "new" 40GBHDD PS3 will hit SCEE territories on Oct. 10 for â‚¬399 and comes with a SixAxis wireless controller, WiFi, HDMI two USB ports, rather than four, and no multi-memory card port. The new model will also not be backwards compatible with the PS2.
SCEE also announced that the 60GB PS3 will not sell for â‚¬499 until they run out of supplies. Which makes me think they're getting rid of the 60GB model in Europe. I'll be checking on both that and if this will in anyway be mirrored in the U.S. or other territories. Stay tuned.
New PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 Model to Take Holiday Season by Storm [SCEE, thanks for all of the tips]
New PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 Model to Take Holiday Season by Storm
Aggressively priced hardware and a terrific software line-up make for an unbeatable combination New 40GB PS3 at â‚¬399
London, 5 October 2007 - Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) today announced details of its exciting new PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) model that will launch throughout the SCEE territories on 10th October 2007 at the highly attractive price of â‚¬399.
Providing an incredibly appealing entry point to the world of High Definition gaming and entertainment for the holiday season, the new PS3 brings the next generation of interactive home entertainment to homes all across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australasia.
Along with an ever expanding line-up of PS3 titles (a total of 65 titles tracking across all genres by Christmas), the new PS3 is equipped with a 40GB HDD and includes all the features central to the High Definition entertainment experience; true next generation gameplay, stunning High Definition Blu-ray Discâ„¢ movies, SIXAXISâ„¢ wireless controller, Wi-Fi and HDMI connectivity, all powered by the Cell Broadband Engineâ„¢, the digital heart of PS3.
As with the 60GB PS3, the new PS3 features upgradeable firmware allowing new features and functionality to be added to the system as time progresses. A recent firmware update, for example, enabled PS3 to upscale DVD's played on the system to full 1080P High Definition.
The introduction of the new PS3 has been determined following user feedback from thousands of existing PS3 owners as well as research into future potential PS3 owners. The new model features two USB 2.0 ports rather than four and no longer includes the multi memory card port.
The new model is no longer backwards compatible with PlayStationÂ®2 titles, reflecting both the reduced emphasis placed on this feature amongst later purchasers of PS3, as well as the availability of a more extensive line-up of PS3 specific titles (a total of 65 titles across all genres by Christmas).
The existing Starter Pack*, comprising a 60GB PS3 with extensive backwards compatibility, an additional SIXAXIS wireless controller and two first party titles will be reduced in price to â‚¬499. Remaining on sale while stocks last, the 60GB model represents outstanding value for the keen gamer wishing to upgrade to the High Definition capabilities of PS3.
"The introduction of the new PS3 has been the result of extensive research into the entertainment needs and preferences of the next generation of PS3 owners," said David Reeves, President of SCEE. "It has allowed us to deliver an extremely advanced, yet incredibly affordable High Definition gaming and entertainment system, configured to the needs of the next generation of European PS3 owners. PS3 has always been the device of choice for the discerning gamer and entertainment seeker, and the new PS3 is more than ever the perfect High Definition entertainment system.
*In the UK and Ireland, the Starter Pack will be replaced by a separate in-store promotion on the 60GB PS3.
Sony Computer Entertainment Australia (SCE Aust.) today announced details of its exciting new PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) model that will launch throughout Australia on 11th October 2007 at the highly attractive price of RRP AU$699.95 (for Australia) or NZ$799.95 (for New Zealand).
The new model is no longer backwards compatible with PlayStationÂ®2 titles, reflecting both the reduced emphasis placed on this feature amongst later purchasers of PS3, as well as the availability of a more extensive line-up of PS3 specific titles (a total of 65 titles across all genres by Christmas).