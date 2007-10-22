SCEE Employee Leaked Manhunt 2

Back in September, an early PS2 Manhunt 2 build was leaked online. The question was "who?" Details were scant, but GamePolitics reports that the leak came from a Sony Computer Entertainment Europe employee. According to Manhunt 2 publisher Take-Two:

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that a former employee of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) has acknowledged his responsibility for the unauthorized online distribution of an unrated play-test version of Manhunt 2 submitted for the European PAL PlayStation 2 computer entertainment system.

Leaking the clip led to that employee's termination. Swing by GamePolitics and get the lowdown. Manhunt 2 Leak [GamePolitics]