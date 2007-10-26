Scene It? Yeah, We Have.

Alright, so it's Friday night and I'm a eunuch, and I'm all about having my friends over just like a mid 90's sitcom. You know, kicking back, dancing stupid, trying to look deep by playing my acoustic guitar. PLAYING SCENE IT ON THE XBOX 360!!!

And then we get competitive. And someone dies."

This is one of the worst commercials I have ever "scene." The worst part about video games going mainstream is that they try to appeal to *gulp* the general public.