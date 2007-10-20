Seagate Cross-Country Gaming Tour

For the third year in a row Seagate is taking to a dozen cities to pitch their hard drives.
The tour schedule includes Denver, New York, LA and plenty of places in between and each stop will feature several daily gaming tournaments. This time around the Frag Dolls will also be making an appearance at the New York, Dallas and Las Vegas events.
Hit the site for the full break down of locations.
