The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Second Life, Don't Believe The Hype

3776-sex2.jpg Last year was all about Second Life. The MMO was portrayed as teh future. Has it panned out? A new study from Boston-based research group Yankee Group states that the user growth rate hit its peak in October 2006. From the study:

Despite near-continuous coverage in the popular and business press, metaverses like Second Life are experiencing slowing growth and limited impact because of the tethered nature of their virtual world experience.

Meaning that users would like a more mobile experience instead of being tied to their PCs, apparently. The study also says that the average SL user spends 12 minutes in world. Each month. Funny, I thought they'd need a little longer — 15 minutes or 20 at most. SL Hype [Next-Gen] "

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles