Second Life, IBM Want Open Source Avatars

Avatars are important, but confining. One avatar in one game won't necessary be usable in another. IBM and Second Life developer Linden Labs have joined forces to figure out a way to make avatars interoperable. An open avatar would allow individuals to keep their same basic appearance and data. Says IBM vice president of digital convergence, Colin Parris:

It is going to happen anyway. If you think you are walled and secure, somebody will create something that's open and then people will drain themselves away as fast as possible.

Hrm. Not sure how this will work with consoles — the very essence of which are being "walled". Hey, it could happen! It would be great if Fahey could take his SL avatar (above) and play Wii Sports. I am skeptical at the moment, however.

IBM, Linden Join Up [Reuters]