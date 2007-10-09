Sega Bass Fishing To Lure Unsuspecting Wii Owners

According to Sega itself, Sega Bass Fishing is "one of the most successful fishing game franchises of all time" having made appearances in the arcade, then the Dreamcast, followed by a Windows release in 2001. That proud legacy of virtually fishing for bass continues on the Wii in early 2008, as the company has announced Sega Bass Fishing for Nintendo's waggle box. The game will use both the Wii Remote and Nunchuk, feature over 20 types of lures and 15 lakes, plus come with a free, delicious bass!

Actually, strike that. No edible bass. The game will instead feature four types of virtual freshwater bass. I regret the error. Handful of screenshots and a press release are below.