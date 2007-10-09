Sega Bass Fishing To Lure Unsuspecting Wii Owners

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bass_fishing_oh_god_why.jpgAccording to Sega itself, Sega Bass Fishing is "one of the most successful fishing game franchises of all time" having made appearances in the arcade, then the Dreamcast, followed by a Windows release in 2001. That proud legacy of virtually fishing for bass continues on the Wii in early 2008, as the company has announced Sega Bass Fishing for Nintendo's waggle box. The game will use both the Wii Remote and Nunchuk, feature over 20 types of lures and 15 lakes, plus come with a free, delicious bass!

Actually, strike that. No edible bass. The game will instead feature four types of virtual freshwater bass. I regret the error. Handful of screenshots and a press release are below.

SEGA BASS FISHING COMING TO Wii

Bait Your Hooks and Catch Some Bass In SEGA's Upcoming Fishing Game

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON (October 8, 2007) - SEGAÂ® of America, Inc. and SEGAÂ® Europe, Ltd today announced SEGA Bass Fishingâ„¢ for the Wiiâ„¢, the latest addition to one of the most successful fishing game franchises of all time. With content developed exclusively for the Wii, SEGA Bass Fishing will be released in early 2008.

SEGA Bass Fishing is back and better than ever returning with all-new intuitive controls utilizing the Wii Remoteâ„¢ and Nunchukâ„¢. With over 20 different types of lures to choose from, gamers can cast off using the Wii Remote to try and land one of four different types of freshwater bass. SEGA Bass Fishing also offers gamers the freedom to select time-of-day and season during play which impacts the activity of the fish, their appetite, and their depth. When players hook a big one, they can use the motion sensor to reel it in! Featuring 15 beautifully designed lake environments, SEGA Bass Fishing has four fun-filled game modes including Arcade, Tournament, Practice and Nature Trip modes.

For more information on SEGA Bass Fishing, please visit our FTP at: http://segapr.segaamerica.com. The title is expected to receive an E rating.

