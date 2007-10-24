SEGA Rally Revo Technical Demo

McWhertor and I got quite a bit of hands-on with Sega Rally Revo at Leipzig after the crowds had died and Crecente decided to hog Universe At War for, quite literally, hours. Unfortunately, neither of us was skilled enough to write up a decent impression of the game. But they had very nice sandwiches, refreshments and a really sweet racing seat setup for the game. Sorry you couldn't be there, but here's a solid technical demo that will give you a better feel for the experience than our hungover, Germanish accents ever could have.

P.S. I destroyed Crecente's most powerful weapon by accident and found it couldn't be rebuilt without starting the game over. He was less than happy.