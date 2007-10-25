SEGA Takes In-Game Ads Further

SEGA of America is taking in-game advertising one step further. The company has just inked an ad deal with GET Interactive, which is known for interactive advertising tech. SEGA business development v.p. Rob Lightner explains:

With typical product placement you simply see a product in the game, GET allows you take the relationship one step further and allows the consumer to interact in a more meaningful way with the brand.

Meaning? You can actually buy things advertised. It's in-game advertising but better. And by "better," we mean worse. Way worse.

