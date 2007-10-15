Self-Aware: 3 PS3s = (Part Of) A Human Brain

Three UC Irvine students have won IBM's Cell Broadband Engine Professor University Challenge. Their project? Oh, hooking three PS3s together to reproduce human brain functions:
The group's findings, which were showcased at the 2007 Power Architecture Developer Conference in Austin, Texas focused on reproducing brain algorithms. Brain algorithms are intricate step-by-step problem-solving procedures performed by the brain to complete everyday functions.
Their research focused on reproducing visual processing; as in, how the brain recognises things you see. Beats waiting for firmware updates or the weekly PSN update, I guess.
Playstation 3 Used to Make Seeing Robots [New University, via GayGamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink