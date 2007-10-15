The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Self-Aware: 3 PS3s = (Part Of) A Human Brain

BRAIN.jpg Three UC Irvine students have won IBM's Cell Broadband Engine Professor University Challenge. Their project? Oh, hooking three PS3s together to reproduce human brain functions:

The group's findings, which were showcased at the 2007 Power Architecture Developer Conference in Austin, Texas focused on reproducing brain algorithms. Brain algorithms are intricate step-by-step problem-solving procedures performed by the brain to complete everyday functions.

Their research focused on reproducing visual processing; as in, how the brain recognises things you see. Beats waiting for firmware updates or the weekly PSN update, I guess.
Playstation 3 Used to Make Seeing Robots [New University, via GayGamer]

