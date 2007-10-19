Sept. Sees Mammoth Hardware Sales Jump, Blame Halo

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

We've posted the NPD numbers, now we're looking into what they mean. NPD Group's Anita Frazier points out that while NPD doesn't disclose breakdowns for games by SKU, that the three Halo 3 skus managed to take the top three spots for Sept., Halo 3, Halo 3 Collector's Edition and Halo 3 Legendary Edition, respectively.

Keep in mind that those 3.3 million copies of Halo 3 sold in just 12 days and NPD says that the Xbox 360 had, with 527,800 in units sold, the best month ever outside of last holiday season.

Hardware across the board jumped from 613,000 in September of last year to 1.37 million last month, a 124 percent increase.

"We expected software sales to soar due to Halo 3, but hardware sales are impressive this month. The Wii had it's second best month ever as more inventory made its way to stores and into consumers hands, and PSP sales benefitted from the new Daxter bundle. Next month, with the PS3 price reduction, we should see a notable increase in sales of that platform".

"Although we've been confident for many months now that the industry was poised to realise it's best year ever in terms of revenue, the results in recent months makes me even more bullish. I believe the U.S. Video Games industry will realise somewhere in the range of $17 to $18 billion for the year".

