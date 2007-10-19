Sept. Sees Mammoth Hardware Sales Jump, Blame Halo

We've posted the NPD numbers, now we're looking into what they mean. NPD Group's Anita Frazier points out that while NPD doesn't disclose breakdowns for games by SKU, that the three Halo 3 skus managed to take the top three spots for Sept., Halo 3, Halo 3 Collector's Edition and Halo 3 Legendary Edition, respectively.

Keep in mind that those 3.3 million copies of Halo 3 sold in just 12 days and NPD says that the Xbox 360 had, with 527,800 in units sold, the best month ever outside of last holiday season.

Hardware across the board jumped from 613,000 in September of last year to 1.37 million last month, a 124 percent increase.