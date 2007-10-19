The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Seth Green Calls Mass Effect "Choose Your Own Adventure"

a936224128a0b613c7341010.L.jpgWe're quite excited about the potential of Mass Effect's dialog system. Actor Seth Green actually cut around 6 hours of voice for the game (he plays that character 'Joker'), and he gave this insight to the experience:

It's kind of like a "Choose Your Own Adventure," where all the dialogue is interactive. I would just record a couple of different options. You know, if the player went in a particular direction I'd react to it with this line or if they chose this direction I'd react to it with that line. They'd show me a cool picture and say, "This is what's happening," and I'd react with "OH MY GOSH, YOU BETTER GET OUTTA THERE NOW!"

I miss Choose Your Own Adventure books. Have any games really captured their experience yet? Indigo Prophecy gave us a taste, but it always felt more like an amuses-bouche than a substantial meal.

Actor Seth Green on Being the Joker Of "Mass Effect" [mtvmultiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles