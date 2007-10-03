Sexing Up Kane & Lynch

It's been quite awhile since a marketing idea has completely confused me. So I guess it's about time.

Eidos today announced a partnership with Playboy and Fox Interactive to promote Kane & Lynch: Dead Men. If the promotional partner selection isn't head-scratching enough, the concept certainly is. The idea is that IGN, Playboy and MySpace will team up to conduct a "cyber search" to find the "perfect girl who can best evoke Kane and Lynch's dangerous vibe". WTF?

A lot of things pop into my head when I think about the gritty, unsettling action shooter, but hot women is not one of them. In fact, I kinda find it disturbing that a game about the brutality of a mercenary and a psychopath could in anyway be turned into sexy. It's not sexy, it's not supposed to be. It's disturbing. Let's keep it that way.REDWOOD CITY, CA (OCT. 2, 2007) - Eidos Interactive, one of the world's leading publishers and developers of entertainment software, today announced a partnership with Playboy, the premier online destination for men, and Fox Interactive Media to launch a Cyber Search for the ideal female to accompany the upcoming Eidos video game Kane & Lynch: Dead Men.

Utilizing the strengths and communities of three media giants - IGN.com, Playboy, and MySpace.com - the Cyber Search will span three major online targets, from the gaming community and the leading men's lifestyle and entertainment site to one of the world's largest social networking sites - actively involving these communities to find the perfect girl who can best evoke Kane and Lynch's dangerous vibe. Gamers can visit www.kaneandlynch.ign.com to submit and vote for their favourite candidate in the Cyber Search.

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men is a cinematic crime drama that tells a raw and gritty tale of two anti-heroes - one a flawed mercenary, the other a medicated psychopath - set in an intense third-person action shooter. Forced to embark on a violent and chaotic journey, hating each other every step of the way, Kane & Lynch: Dead Men features a gripping storyline, relentless third-person action and an innovative twist on the online multiplayer gameplay experience.