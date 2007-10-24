The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SFHD Screens Look Lovely

kenryuheader.jpgAfter the less-than-awesome reaction to the really-quite-shit first vid of the game, Capcom have posted a couple of screens for SSFIITHD (which we're now officially just calling SFHD) over at the game's developer blog. Screens they go out of their way to throw disclaimers on, saying that their screen-cap machine is broken, that they're not indicative of the game's final, full resolution, etc etc. I don't know. They look pretty fantastic to me. Imagine they'll look even better at the proper resolution, whenever Capcom get their do-hickey contraption working again.

kenryuvegaskenryunycplayerselect

SFHD First (Work-In-Progress) Screenshots [Capcom]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles