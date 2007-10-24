SFHD Screens Look Lovely

After the less-than-awesome reaction to the really-quite-shit first vid of the game, Capcom have posted a couple of screens for SSFIITHD (which we're now officially just calling SFHD) over at the game's developer blog. Screens they go out of their way to throw disclaimers on, saying that their screen-cap machine is broken, that they're not indicative of the game's final, full resolution, etc etc. I don't know. They look pretty fantastic to me. Imagine they'll look even better at the proper resolution, whenever Capcom get their do-hickey contraption working again.

