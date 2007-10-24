Shinning Wind Blows Stacked Toy

Shinning Wind fans, respected figure maker Kotobukiya is giving you two very special reasons to pick up this Clalaclan Philias figurine. From the SEGA published PS2 games, Clalaclan's the Tower of the Sun Priestess! The figurine is 8 inches tall and comes with a removable shield. You can see up her skirt, too, and she has huge jubblies. That's about it, people! Hit "more" to see the full figurine.
