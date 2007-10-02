Sick House

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Now, I'm the Sick Bastard
That makes two houses of Kotaku felled by whatever sort of nasty bug we caught while in Tokyo. My wife and I remain quite sick, drifting through day and night in a cloud of pills. (of the the Day and Night variety). Perhaps next time we should up our vitamin dosage while spending a week together working 13 hour days, drinking and not sleeeping. Yes, maybe that's a good idea.
What you missed: Love this game Rein continues to spill guts Bungie and Msoft on the outs? Godda love developer humour Shoes, SHOES! Free Radical Plays with New "Overtime" Concept
