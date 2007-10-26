The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sick of Jubblies? There Is This...

koihimefish.jpg Yesterday, some commenters in this thread mentioned that our constant jubblie coverage "wasn't" fair. Not all our readers like boobs! Some of them love them! Then there are folks who like boomhounds. We thought about feedback long and hard: Those commenters were right. To make amends (hopefully), I'd like to formally introduce the "boomhound" tag and a shameful screen for upcoming PS2 game Koi Hime Musou. That's the tentative title! Originally on the PC, the game is a love adventure title set during China's Three Kingdoms era and features new CG just for the PS2 version. While the game doesn't look big on historical accuracy, it does look big on other things. That, if you dare, after the jump.

koihimepink.jpg Koi Hime Musou [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles