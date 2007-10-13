Sierra Online Announces Aces of Galaxy

Today Sierra Online announced another XBLA (and PC) space shooter, following their horrid rendition of Battlestar Galactica (which, admittedly, is not out yet for final review but looked bad at E3). It's called Aces of the Galaxy and it's a third person, behind the ship shooter that looks at least nominally better than their first two attempts at blowing things up in space. A co-op mode will allow you to play the game with a friend. And yeah, we'd pay a few bucks for the experience when it hits this winter. They announced some other stuff too that we just had no interest in, so we'll put the press release after the jump.

Sierra Online Unveils Two New Titles, Provides Updates on Upcoming Games

Sierra Online, a division of Vivendi Games, has unveiled the first details for Aces of the Galaxy, an action shooter set in stunning space environments, and Boogie Bunnies, a new take on the match-three puzzle game. Both games are expected to release for Windows PC and Xbox Live Arcade this winter. In addition, Sierra Online has released new details, as well as artwork and videos, for several upcoming titles including Commanders: Attack of the Genos, Arkadian Warriors, Assault Heroes PC, Switchball and Battlestar Galactica.

Aces of the Galaxy is an old-school arcade thrill-ride! Set in a stunning space environment, Aces of the Galaxy thrusts the user into epic space battles in the ultimate struggle to survive. Players take control of the gun turret on an AI-driven spaceship aiming the reticule to vaporise waves of enemies in this third person retro-arcade shooter. The game features dramatic graphical effects, including an intense bullet-time feature that slows down hordes of enemies and visually dazzling warp zones that propel players through space at the speed of light. Players can take on a mass of enemies in a single-player game or team up with a buddy in the optional co-operative multiplayer mode. Aces of the Galaxy will be available for Windows PC and Xbox Live Arcade this winter.

Boogie Bunnies is the next evolution in match-three puzzle games! In Boogie Bunnies, players match bunnies from three different sides - left, right and from the bottom to save the bunnies from marching to the bottom of the screen where dangerous pitfalls await. Bunny busters can score chain combinations to trigger creative dance moves and watch the bunnies get their groove on. Players will travel with the bunnies to new exotic locations as they adopt the local culture and might even discover new bunnies along the way - from designer sunglass wearing bunnies to completely outfitted diva bunnies. Puzzle game fans can get the party started on Windows PC and Xbox Live Arcade this winter.