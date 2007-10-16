Simon the Sorcerer 4 Coming To English-Speaking World

Heck, if they can do it with Sam & Max, then surely there's a fighting chance of a new Simon the Sorcerer game being half-decent.

I know there's only a small percentage of gamers out there who are old school enough to care about adventure games. I should know - I'm one of them. And any gamer worth his adventuring salt, or other tasty spice, will have an interest in Simon the Sorcerer 4: Chaos Happens.

The game's been out in Germany since the beginning of last year, but until now, had yet to find an international publisher willing to give the translation to English a go. Enter Playlogic, who has just snapped up the rights.

The story, from the official site:

Simon does not have an easy life in the real world. In the distant magic world he was an acclaimed hero, but in his own real life hardly anything works out the way he wants. He can't even win a fussy fight over the TV programme against his younger brother. A flying remote control sends him to sleep against his will. In his dream he encounters a well-known young lady. It is Alix, the granddaughter of the wizard Calypso, who first called Simon to the magic world some time ago. Alix reports that the distant dimension is in great danger and that he would be needed to save the inhabitants from evil forces.

Okay, so maybe Simon's in a bit of trouble...

Playlogic Announces Acquisition of "Simon the Sorcerer 4: Chaos Happens" [GamesIndustry] Simon the Sorcerer 4: Chaos Happens [Official Site]