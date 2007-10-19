Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

After some recent wacky Japanese hardware sales misadventures, propelling the PSP to stardom and the Xbox 360 to a high point on sales of Halo 3, things seem to be settling down. The Nintendo DS still rules the roost, with the PSP still going strong, even as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII works its way down the charts.

This week's biggest surprise? Another sales surge for the 360, which sold more during the week of October 8 to the 14 than it did during Halo 3's debut. Wii sales, meanwhile, remain at a low point. This Simple 2000 had me seriously wondering if Media Create has some math errors.