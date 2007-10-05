Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The PSP extends its winning streak to week three as sales of the PSP Slim and the continued love-in for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII make for strong sales. And look at those Xbox 360 numbers! Over 5,000! In a week, that is, not the total number of Xbox 360s sold to the Japanese. Blue Dragon may have outsold Halo 3 during its first week overseas, but Master Chief is moving consoles.

The Wii was slightly down again, the PlayStation 3 overtook its predecessor and some Game Boy Micros were sold. Your sales chart awaits below.