Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Please, stop e-mailing us about the Japanese sales chart position of DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana. We're well aware that you're all fans of Tecmo's Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series, but numbers don't come in until late Wednesday night from Media Create, so we simply can't answer your questions until then. Yes, it placed well in this week's sales charts, beating out last week's retail champ Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor by a wide margin. Exciting, isn't it? Yes, it is.

Hey, look! Lair showed up on this week's chart, too! Wave to it as it passes by. More ordered lists after the jump.

01. DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana (DS) - 61,000 / NEW 02. Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor (PS2) - 47,000 / 251,000 03. Gundam Battle Chronicle (PSP) - 28,000 / 114,000 04. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) - 26,000 / 502,000 05. Arcana Heart (PS2) - 23,000 / NEW 06. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS) - 22,000 / 440,000 07. Lair (PS3) - 22,000 / NEW 08. ASH: Archaic Sealed Heat (DS) - 17,000 / 67,000 09. KanKen DS 2 + Jouyou Kanji Jiten (DS) - 16,000 / 67,000 10. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) - 16,000 / 631,000 11. Tamagotchi no Puchi Puchi Omisecchi: Mina San Kyu (DS) 12. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (PSP) 13. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 14. Tashiten: Tashite 10 ni Suru Monogatari (DS) 15. Jikkyou Powerful Major League 2 (PS2) 16. Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor (Wii) 17. Mario Kart DS (DS) 18. Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops+ (PSP) 19. Wii Sports (Wii) 20. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 21. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 22. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) 23.Jissen Pachi-Slot Hisshouhou! Hokuto no Ken 2 (PS2) 24. Brain Age 2: More Training In Minutes A Day (DS) 25. Project Gotham Racing 4 (Xbox 360) 26. Namco Museum DS (DS) 27. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 28. Arabians Lost: The Engagement on the Desert (PS2) 29. Wii Play (Wii) 30. Mario Strikers Charged (Wii)