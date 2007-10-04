Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart Where Halo 3 Does OK

Now is not a time for words. Now is a time for quiet reflection on just what exactly this means for humanity.
1) Halo 3 (360) 59,000 copies 2) Pokemon's Mysterious Dungeon: Toki (DS) 55,000 3) Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core (PSP) 54,000 4) Tamagotchi (DS) 54,000 5) Pokemon's Mysterious Dungeon: Yami (DS) 46,000 6) Bleach Blade Battlers 2nd (PS2) 31,000 7) English Test 2 (DS) 28,000 8) Yu-gi-oh Duel Monsters GX (PSP) 28,000 9) Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (PS3) 27,000 10) Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops + (PSP) 25,000
Media Create Sales 9/24 - 9/30: Halo on top! [Jonnyram @ NeoGAF]
