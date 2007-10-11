Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Halo 3's reign in Japan is over. Last time we got numbers from Media Create, Bungie and Microsoft topped the charts, pushing nearly 60,000 copies of the 360 exclusive during it's debut week. This week? Halo 3 doesn't appear in the top thirty. How quickly they turn on you. Perhaps sensing a great disturbance in the buying trends of the Japanese, the nation's gamers respond. Dragon Ball, Gundam, PokÃ©mon, Final Fantasy and Tamagotchi rule the top ten, with Mistwalker's ASH: Archaic Sealed Heat making a respectable, if unspectacular, debut.

Here are the best selling titles in Japan for the week of October 1-7. More after the top ten.

01. Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor (PS2) - 204,000 / NEW 02. Gundam Battle Chronicle (PSP) - 86,000 / NEW 03. ASH: Archaic Sealed Heat (DS) - 50,000 / NEW 04. Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor (Wii) - 40,000 / NEW 05. Jikkyou Powerful Major League 2 (PS2) - 35,000 / NEW 06. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) - 34,000 / 475,000 07. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (PSP) - 30,000 / 680,000 08. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS) - 29,000 / 418,000 09. KanKen DS 2 + Jouyou Kanji Jiten (DS) - 23,000 / 51,000 10. Tamagotchi no Puchi Puchi Omisecchi: Mina San Kyu (DS) - 20,000 / 74,000 11. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) 12. Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops+ (PSP) 13. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 14. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 15. Mario Kart DS (DS) 16. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 17. Mario Strikers Charged (Wii) 18. Eiken DS (DS) 19. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 20. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 21. More Brain Age (DS) 22. Wii Sports (Wii) 23. Wii Play (Wii) 24. Guitar Freaks & Drum Mania V3 (PS2) 25. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (PS3) 26. Bakumatsu Renka: Karyuu Kenshi-den (PS2) 27. Shinseiki GPX Cyber Formula: Road to the Infinity 4 (PS2) 28. More English Training (DS) 29. Brain Age (DS) 30. Bleach Blade Battles 2nd (PS2)