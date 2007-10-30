Simpsons' Writers Go Off on Rockstar

The Simpsons writers were talking some major smack during the weekend's Game Head. Smack talk specifically aimed at Rockstar. Here are the choice quotes, straight from the writers:

"The people who make Grand Theft Auto, they spazzed out like little babies. They're supposed to be Rockstars. That's not a big Rockstar move to be afraid of The Simpsons poking fun at their game." "Their game is full of satire and lame attempts at parody. Basically putting the word 69 in wherever they can find it. That's their idea of a joke. But trust me... I'll be the first person in line to play Grand Theft Auto 4, in five years when it comes out."

I've been playing through the game and I'm really liking it. It's actually really funny. Hmm, maybe these guys should be writing for the show.