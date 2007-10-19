Sin City Game Just Might Not Suck

Frank Miller's Sin City graphic novels? Excellent. Sin City movie? Great. Sin City game? We'll see. Jackass: The Game publisher Red Mile Entertainment is creating the tentatively titled Sin City: The Game and announced that it has brought in 20 year game vet Flint Dille, who won "Story of the Year" for The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape to Butcher Bay and Dead to Rights, to shape up the game's story and overall production. Dille and Frank Miller actually go way back. Heck, the storyteller in 300 is even named "Dillos" after the scribe. Says Dille:

Frank and I met during what I call our 'professional adolescence' when he was doing the Dark Knight and I was doing the Transformers cartoon series, and we've been great friends ever since... Frank and I have been having a party coming up with nasty stuff for the game. In true Sin City fashion, some old characters will return, new characters will appear and — without giving anything away — probably die horribly. It's great to be working with the Red Mile team on this project: They clearly share Frank's and my commitment to bringing a new and true Sin City to interactive life.

You know, this could actually work. Let's hope it actually does. Dille for Sin City Game [Money via Joystick]