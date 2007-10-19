The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sin City Game Just Might Not Suck

sincitycomparisons.jpg Frank Miller's Sin City graphic novels? Excellent. Sin City movie? Great. Sin City game? We'll see. Jackass: The Game publisher Red Mile Entertainment is creating the tentatively titled Sin City: The Game and announced that it has brought in 20 year game vet Flint Dille, who won "Story of the Year" for The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape to Butcher Bay and Dead to Rights, to shape up the game's story and overall production. Dille and Frank Miller actually go way back. Heck, the storyteller in 300 is even named "Dillos" after the scribe. Says Dille:

Frank and I met during what I call our 'professional adolescence' when he was doing the Dark Knight and I was doing the Transformers cartoon series, and we've been great friends ever since... Frank and I have been having a party coming up with nasty stuff for the game. In true Sin City fashion, some old characters will return, new characters will appear and — without giving anything away — probably die horribly. It's great to be working with the Red Mile team on this project: They clearly share Frank's and my commitment to bringing a new and true Sin City to interactive life.

You know, this could actually work. Let's hope it actually does. Dille for Sin City Game [Money via Joystick]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles