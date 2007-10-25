The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SingStar PS3 Coming In December

singstarrocks.jpgAnd here we were worried sick about delays. Semi-official Official SCEE blog Three Speech have listed a few confirmed release dates for upcoming PS3 titles, and among them is SingStar. Which is apparently due sometime in December. Europeans and Australians, begin celebrating wildly, while Americans, begin the now-standard scratching of heads and wondering aloud what all the fuss is about. CONFIRMED RELEASE DATES [Three Speech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles