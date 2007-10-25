SingStar PS3 Coming In December

And here we were worried sick about delays.
Semi-official Official SCEE blog Three Speech have listed a few confirmed release dates for upcoming PS3 titles, and among them is SingStar. Which is apparently due sometime in December. Europeans and Australians, begin celebrating wildly, while Americans, begin the now-standard scratching of heads and wondering aloud what all the fuss is about.
CONFIRMED RELEASE DATES [Three Speech]
And here we were worried sick about delays.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink