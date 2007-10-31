SingStar PS3 Delayed For The US

For all the talk of Metal Gear Solid 4, there's one game that's going to sell more PlayStation 3s than any other over the next 6-9 months. And that's SingStar. Well, it will in Europe and Australia, anyways, where it's launching in December. Americans are going to have to wait, because thanks to some licensing issues with the game's online marketplace, it won't be out for, according to Sony's Peter Dille, "a little bit". Which to us reads like 2008. SingStar PS3 Delay Due to Licensing, No US Date [1UP]