The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SingStar PS3 Delayed For The US

singin.jpgFor all the talk of Metal Gear Solid 4, there's one game that's going to sell more PlayStation 3s than any other over the next 6-9 months. And that's SingStar. Well, it will in Europe and Australia, anyways, where it's launching in December. Americans are going to have to wait, because thanks to some licensing issues with the game's online marketplace, it won't be out for, according to Sony's Peter Dille, "a little bit". Which to us reads like 2008. SingStar PS3 Delay Due to Licensing, No US Date [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles