SingStar R&B Tracklist

You hear the word SingStar, you see the suffix R&B, you get a little hesitant. No, you get concerned. SingStar's tracklists can be, Rock Ballads aside, a mixed bag of crap at best, but the prospect of a whole disc full of men with girly voices singing about their girls, Friday nights and making love is a horrifying one. Thankfully, Sony have decided to get liberal with the term R&B, including tracks from actual, real old-fashioned R&B artists as well as a sprinkling of hip-hop. Though frankly the lack of an ultra-cheesy Boyz II Men track is unforgivable. Amerie - 1 Thing Amy Winehouse - Back To Black Anastacia - I'm Outta Love Beverley Knight - Come As You Are Black Eyed Peas - Pump It Chris Brown - Yo (Excuse Me Miss) Christina Milian - AM 2 PM Corinne Bailey Rae - I'd Liked Too Destiny's Child - Bootylicious Diana Ross & The Supremes - Baby Love DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince - Summertime Edwin Starr - WAR En Vogue - My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It) The Four Tops - Can't Help Myself Gwen Stefani - Hollerback Girl Inner City - Good Life Jameila - Thank you Jamiroquai - Allright Luther Vandross - Never To Much Mark Ronson feat. Daniel Merriweather - Stop Me Martha Reeve & The Vandellas - Dancing In The Street Marvin Gaye & Tammii Tarrelle - Ain't No Mountain High Enough OutKast - Idlewild Blue (Don't Chu Worry 'Bout Me) Pussy Cat Dolls - Buttons Rihanna - We Ride Salt N Pepa - Push It Sugababes - Ugly The 411 - Dumb Whitney Houston - Your Love is My Love Womack & Womack - Teardrops

Game should be out in late October for PAL markets (Oct 25 in Aus, 26 in Europe).