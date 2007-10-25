The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Six Months To Spore

sporegoodgod.jpgSPORE! Good god y'all...when is it due for? Approximately six months from now. Say it again?

No, I will not say it again. It's already been said by creator and all-around gaming legend Will Wright during an interview with the BBC's Radio 5 Live yesterday. According to Wright, the game is fully playable from start to finish at this point, and has entered final testing. The six months would put it right on target with EA's tentative Spring 2008 release date for the title, first unveiled at GDC 2005 and in development since 2000. Why the long wait?

"We've had to do a lot of testing to make sure that the game is accessible by a wide group of people", Wright went on to explain."I want the people who have played The Sims to be able to play Spore - I don't want it to be some thing just hardcore gamers play."

I'd suggest renaming it to "The Sims: Spore" for maximum market penetration.

Will Wright: Spore "roughly" six months away [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles