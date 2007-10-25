Skate Controls > Wii Controls

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wagglingidiots.jpgClive Thompson's asking questions over at Wired. Tough questions. Like is the Wii Remote really the answer when it comes to the "perfect" control scheme? He's found a case where no, no it is not, and it's a case a lot of people could identify with: guy's been playing a ton of Skate, and thinks it "produces results that are not only better than the average controller, but better than a Wii". Which leads him to ponder whether the Wii Remote isn't just as artificial an input method as a D-pad and sticks. Your thoughts, peanut gallery? I say he's right, for now, but that a lot of Wii titles shortcomings have been the fault of the developer, not the controller itself. So he may not be right forever. Smooth Moves: In Defense of Really Elegant Button-Mashing [Wired]

