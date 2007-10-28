Slightly Suspicious Sneaky Snake Statue

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SnakeEater03.jpg We've received word that there is a life-sized Solid Snake figure for sale on eBay but unfortunately, the description is slightly confusing as to what is actually available. Now we here at Kotaku certainly have no room to complain about spelling and grammar, but the person that wrote this might have wanted to get someone with a firmer grasp of English to help out with their translation.

To the best of my ability, I was able to determine that there is a life-sized Snake statue available that was originally created to promote MGS 3: Snake Eater (Pardon me while I giggle behind my hand at that title again). Where it gets fuzzy is the reference to the photo. It seems to say that the accompanying image is actually of a different statue than the one being offered. The item ships from Switzerland and will cost $US 430 to ship to the US and Canada or $US 635 to Mexico, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. No mention is made of shipping costs to Europe which seems a bit odd. The bid is currently at the low, low price of $US 51 with only two bids and six hours to go. If you decide you simply must have this Snake for your very own, good luck and Caveat emptor.

SNAKE EATER 3 METAL GEAR SOLID LIFE SIZE STATUE [eBay] [Thanks, Gamelord]

