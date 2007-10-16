Elite Also Selling Out in Osaka

It's not only Akihabara where the Xbox 360 Elite is selling out, but also Osaka's Den-Den Town. The console went on sale October 11th for ¥45,524 (US $388). By October 12th, the Elite had sold out in Akihabara; however, it wasn't until the 14th that the console sold out in Den-Den Town. There were only something like 5,000 of these consoles at launch. Even in a territory where Xbox is hardly popular, that number certainly does not look like enough. Nipponbashi Sell Out [Ota Road Blog]