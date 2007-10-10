The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Smash Bros. Brawl Delayed, Features Sonic & Online Co-Op

kirbycook.jpgNintendo have just announced at their Fall Conference that Smash Bros. Brawl has been delayed in Japan until early 2008. January 24, to be exact. No word on whether that means the North American release has also been delayed, but we'll update you on that as soon as we hear back from Nintendo. But it's OK! Deep breaths, Smash Bros fans, there's more news, and it's not all bad.

Sonic has been unveiled as a playable character, surprising nobody but pleasing many. Continuing the good news, Nintendo also announced that the game will support online co-op, though just how much and in which form we're not sure. Does the good cancel out the bad? Depends on how bad the bad news is: like I said, we'll let you know about the game's various Western releases when we hear back from Nintendo. Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Gemaga]

