SNK's Neo Geo Titles to Hit VC Tomorrow

We announced the imminent arrival of SNK's Neo Geo titles on the Virtual Console last month but now it looks like we have an ETA. According to IGN, Fatal Fury, World Heroes, and Art of Fighting will be arriving tomorrow morning on Wiis everywhere. So keep your eyes on the little white box and get ready to beat the crap out of each other Neo Geo style.
