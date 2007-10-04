So Richard Garriott Owns A Sputnik...

Fantastic piece up over at the NY Times, albeit one with a slightly understated title. Said title reads: "Texas Man Linked to Past and Future of Space Exploration by Sputnik and Soyuz". Which is true, to an extent, but doesn't really capture the fact the super-nerd pictured above is Ultima creator, castle-builder and all-round space buff Richard Garriott. Holding his very own Sputnik satellite. A real one, too, which he picked up during the "fire sales" that followed the breakup of the former Soviet Union. He owns a whole bunch of other cool space stuff, which you can both see and hear Garriott discussing by checking out the full story below. So please. Do. Texas Man Linked to Past and Future of Space Exploration by Sputnik and Soyuz [NY Times]