SoF: Payback Delayed In Oz?

sofpbnew.jpgWith the US press release out on Activision Value's attempt at a third instalment to Raven's gory FPS series, I wasn't at all shocked when the localised version found its way to me.

There's been a geysering artery's worth of info in the last week or so (and beyond) regarding the shooter, so I almost didn't read the release.

But I'm glad I did. Check out this cheeky gem:

Soldier of Fortune Payback will be available for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, and the PC. The game is scheduled for release in early 2008.

What? 2008? Looks like Activision told a bit of a fib at Activate Asia. Reading the latest from the US on the game, it seems it's still set for November over there. So, is this just another thing we'll be missing out on because we're Australian? Please, for the love of all things holy, stop piling it on!

PS. We did get one thing over the States - RRPs. $80 for the Xbox 360, $90 for the PS3 and paltry $50 on PC. When did PC games get so cheap?

You can read the full release after the jump.

Sydney, Australia (Oct. 11, 2007) â€“ Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today it will release the next generation of the long-awaited Soldier of Fortune game series in early 2008 with Soldier of FortuneÂ® Payback. The saga continues with the organisation known as â€œThe Shop,â€ where players take on the role of a hired mercenary blasting through brutal do-or-die battle scenes in the worldâ€™s most dangerous criminal and terrorist hotspots.

Soldier of Fortune Payback evolves the signature gameplay of its predecessors with refined controls, tension-packed warzones, and an enemy damage system that may be shocking to even experienced FPS players. Boasting more weapons options than any previous Soldier of Fortune instalment, Soldier of Fortune Paybackâ€™s impressive arsenal includes an array of more than 30 weapons including sub-machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, projectile explosives, weapon attachments and cutting-edge tactical weapons.

Soldier of Fortune Payback will satisfy online gamers with many of their favourite online multiplayer modes including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Elimination, Team Elimination, Capture the Flag, and Demolition. Additional online options include maps tuned specifically for multiplayer action and many server settings for custom online play.

The - storyline reflects todayâ€™s trend of â€œoutsourcingâ€ wars. When a routine escort mission goes horribly wrong, freelance mercenary Thomas Mason finds himself battling an insidious enemy that knows no boundaries. Traditional armies can not handle these extremists â€“ only underground guns for hire can fight a war this dirty and get results.

Soldier of Fortune Payback will be available for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, and the PC. The game is scheduled for release in early 2008.

About Activision, Inc. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision, Inc. is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and leisure products. Founded in 1979, Activision posted net revenues of $1.5 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2007.

Activision maintains operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Scandinavia, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan and South Korea. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's World Wide Web site, which is located at www.activision.com.

Comments

  • crotchdot @P.P.Bohner

    I have a bad feeling the delay's going to be due to removing gore effects from the game so it can qualify for the highest rating we have in this conservative-voting country, "MA". And if you can't desecrate corpses in a SOF game, what's the point?

    0
  • Simon Hutchinson Guest

    OFLC strikes again!

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    I've asked Activision for more info on the specifics of the delay.

    0
  • MikeZombie777 Guest

    What the hell makes you think it's got anything to do with the OFLC? First of all it hasn't even been submitted for classification yet, you can find this out by simply going to classification.gov.au and doing a search. For a big release like SOF the publishers would have most definitely informed the gaming community of the news by now had censoring been required. It would be all over the internet! Come on do you honestly that conventional gore effects like those seen the SOF games would be removed? You'd have to be pretty ignorant of the classification system and previously classified games to think so.

    Extremely gory Games like Gears of War, Dead Rising, Bloodrayne 2, The Darkness, Jerico, Bioshock, the Mortal Kombat games, the GTA games etc. have all been released in Australia without having to have gore effects removed or toned down. Please get real for fuck sake and stop spreading sensationalism. Games are released late in Australia and New Zealand all the time without being censored, it's common practice. This isn't Germany or Singapore, get a grip people. Learn a thing or two about the classification system, it's nowhere near as bad as some attention seeking sensationalist would have you believe.

    Personally I think it's just a typo.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @MikeZombie777: It's highly unlikely it's a typo. If you read the US release (linked in the story) and compare it to the Oz one here, they're almost identical save for the localisation and release date. This suggests that it was an intentional change.

    0
  • MikeZombie777 Guest

    Regardless, if people knew anything about the classification system they wouldn't be pulling the OFLC card. Games are delayed for a variety of reasons, as I said it's not unusual for games to be delayed in the Australasian/PAL regions for no apparent reason other than to piss everybody off. In the end it usually comes down to marketing. What about the European release? Anybody mention that yet? It's highly likely that it's either a typo or we're just getting screwed over for the trillionth time.

    0

