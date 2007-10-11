SoF: Payback Delayed In Oz?

With the US press release out on Activision Value's attempt at a third instalment to Raven's gory FPS series, I wasn't at all shocked when the localised version found its way to me.

There's been a geysering artery's worth of info in the last week or so (and beyond) regarding the shooter, so I almost didn't read the release.

But I'm glad I did. Check out this cheeky gem:

Soldier of Fortune Payback will be available for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, and the PC. The game is scheduled for release in early 2008.

What? 2008? Looks like Activision told a bit of a fib at Activate Asia. Reading the latest from the US on the game, it seems it's still set for November over there. So, is this just another thing we'll be missing out on because we're Australian? Please, for the love of all things holy, stop piling it on!

PS. We did get one thing over the States - RRPs. $80 for the Xbox 360, $90 for the PS3 and paltry $50 on PC. When did PC games get so cheap?

You can read the full release after the jump.