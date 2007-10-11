SoF: Payback Delayed In Oz?

With the US press release out on Activision Value's attempt at a third instalment to Raven's gory FPS series, I wasn't at all shocked when the localised version found its way to me.
There's been a geysering artery's worth of info in the last week or so (and beyond) regarding the shooter, so I almost didn't read the release.
But I'm glad I did. Check out this cheeky gem:
Soldier of Fortune Payback will be available for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, and the PC. The game is scheduled for release in early 2008.
What? 2008? Looks like Activision told a bit of a fib at Activate Asia. Reading the latest from the US on the game, it seems it's still set for November over there. So, is this just another thing we'll be missing out on because we're Australian? Please, for the love of all things holy, stop piling it on!
PS. We did get one thing over the States - RRPs. $80 for the Xbox 360, $90 for the PS3 and paltry $50 on PC. When did PC games get so cheap?
You can read the full release after the jump.
Sydney, Australia (Oct. 11, 2007) â€“ Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today it will release the next generation of the long-awaited Soldier of Fortune game series in early 2008 with Soldier of FortuneÂ® Payback. The saga continues with the organisation known as â€œThe Shop,â€ where players take on the role of a hired mercenary blasting through brutal do-or-die battle scenes in the worldâ€™s most dangerous criminal and terrorist hotspots.
Soldier of Fortune Payback evolves the signature gameplay of its predecessors with refined controls, tension-packed warzones, and an enemy damage system that may be shocking to even experienced FPS players. Boasting more weapons options than any previous Soldier of Fortune instalment, Soldier of Fortune Paybackâ€™s impressive arsenal includes an array of more than 30 weapons including sub-machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, projectile explosives, weapon attachments and cutting-edge tactical weapons.
Soldier of Fortune Payback will satisfy online gamers with many of their favourite online multiplayer modes including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Elimination, Team Elimination, Capture the Flag, and Demolition. Additional online options include maps tuned specifically for multiplayer action and many server settings for custom online play.
The - storyline reflects todayâ€™s trend of â€œoutsourcingâ€ wars. When a routine escort mission goes horribly wrong, freelance mercenary Thomas Mason finds himself battling an insidious enemy that knows no boundaries. Traditional armies can not handle these extremists â€“ only underground guns for hire can fight a war this dirty and get results.
Soldier of Fortune Payback will be available for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, and the PC. The game is scheduled for release in early 2008.
I have a bad feeling the delay's going to be due to removing gore effects from the game so it can qualify for the highest rating we have in this conservative-voting country, "MA". And if you can't desecrate corpses in a SOF game, what's the point?