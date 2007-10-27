Soldier of Fortune Gallery

That first trailer was very much gore free, but don't fret this one more than makes up for that. Hit the jump for a gallery and the official fact sheet.

SOLDIER OF FORTUNEÂ® PAYBACK FACT SHEET FOR ALL VERSIONS PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Soldier of Fortune Payback is the long-awaited third installment of the Soldier of Fortune video game series. The saga continues with the mercenary organisation known as "The Shop," where players take on the role of a hired mercenary. Players will experience all the thrill and dangers of authentic mercenary combat blasting their way through high intensity combat situations in the world's most dangerous hotspots in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. Using any means necessary, players will need to uncover a complex plot and defeat an extremist organisation determined to throw the world into global conflict. Failure is not an option.

FEATURES:

â€¢ Next-Gen - Built to harness the power of next generation consoles, Soldier of Fortune Payback features the most outrageous modelling system of any of the previous Soldier of Fortune installments, allowing for shocking damage. Enemies not only react to the specific area in which they've been hit but also to the power of the weapon they've been hit with. Players will need to make sure they've finished their opponents off as they will continue to fight until a lethal blow has been delivered.

â€¢ Weapons - Players will have at their fingertips one of the most lethal arsenals of weapons ever assembled with over 30 weapons including sub-machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, projectile explosives, weapon attachments and cutting-edge tactical weapons.

â€¢ Multiplayer - Your favourite individual and team based online modes to play including: Death Match, Team Death Match, Elimination, Team Elimination, Capture the Flag and Demolition. Players may choose from many options and server settings to play the game the way they want to and can choose between playing online or over a local network.

â€¢ Missions - Players will find themselves thrown into authentic mercenary situations in real world hotspots around the globe and will find themselves in high intensity combat situations with enemies virtually around every corner including terrorists, mobsters, insurgents and enemy soldiers. Players will need to survive an ambush and rescue a diplomat, infiltrate a terrorist operation, go on a search and destroy mission and much more.

â€¢ Story - Compelling new storyline that adds to the Soldier of Fortune legacy. Thomas Mason works as a freelancer for a mercenary group called "The Shop." When a routine escort mission goes horribly wrong, he finds himself deeply entrenched in an underworld struggle he can only begin to understand. Thomas Mason and his handler Cassandra Decker must uncover an extremist plot aimed at throwing the world into global chaos and creating a world full of militaristic conflicts where mercenaries will be in high demand.

Publisher: Activision, Inc. Release Date: November 2007 Platforms: ï‚§ Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft ï‚§ PLAYSTATIONÂ® 3 computer entertainment system ï‚§ PC Suggested Retail Price: $59.99 (PS3, Xbox 360) $39.99 (PC) ESRB Rating: "M" for Mature