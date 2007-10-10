Soldier of Fortune Payback Coming to 360, PS3

Soldier of Fortune: Payback is officially hitting the PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 this November, Activision announced today.

The new Soldier of Fortune will feature 30 weapons and at least six multiplayer modes. No price yet, unfortunately, for this game. Hit the jump for the gallery and full press release or the link for the much more gory gameplay clip.

ACTIVISIONÂ® ANNOUNCES SOLDIER OF FORTUNEÂ® PAYBACK FOR XBOX 360â„¢, PLAYSTATIONÂ®3, AND PC

Next-gen debut of famed game franchise captures the raw, gritty realism of modern warfare

Santa Monica, CA — Oct. 9, 2007 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today it will release the next generation of the long-awaited Soldier of Fortune game series this November with Soldier of FortuneÂ® Payback. The saga continues with the organization known as "The Shop," where players take on the role of a hired mercenary blasting through brutal do-or-die battle scenes in the world's most dangerous criminal and terrorist hotspots.

Soldier of Fortune Payback evolves the signature gameplay of its predecessors with refined controls, tension-packed warzones, and an enemy damage system that may be shocking to even experienced FPS players. Boasting more weapons options than any previous Soldier of Fortune installment, Soldier of Fortune Payback's impressive arsenal includes an array of more than 30 weapons including sub-machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, projectile explosives, weapon attachments and cutting-edge tactical weapons.

Soldier of Fortune Payback will satisfy online gamers with many of their favourite online multiplayer modes including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Elimination, Team Elimination, Capture the Flag, and Demolition. Additional online options include maps tuned specifically for multiplayer action, persistent stat-tracking throughout the gamer's online career, and many server settings for custom online play.

The - storyline reflects today's trend of "outsourcing" wars. When a routine escort mission goes horribly wrong, freelance mercenary Thomas Mason finds himself battling an insidious enemy that knows no boundaries. Traditional armies can not handle these extremists - only underground guns for hire can fight a war this dirty and get results.

Soldier of Fortune Payback will be available for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, and the PC. The game has been rated "M" for Mature by the ESRB and is scheduled for release in November 2007.