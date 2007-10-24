The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Soldier of Fortune Trailer

For your eyes only, the official trailer for the upcoming Soldier of Fortune: Payback shooter. Hell of a kicker. The Activision folks told me today that the game will be hitting the PC, Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 and that it won't be a "Value" title in either spirit or price.

Tomorrow Activision launches the site, which has the above trailer, the below screens and some more details. Hit the jump for a quick description of the plot.

Soldier of Fortune: Payback is the long-awaited third installment of the Soldier of Fortune videogame series. The saga continues with the organisation known as "The Shop" where players take on the role of a hired mercenary. Players will experience all the thrills and dangers of authentic mercenary combat blasting their way through high intensity combat situations in the world's most dangerous hotspots in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. Using any means necessary, players will need to uncover a complex plot and defeat an extremist organisation determined to throw the world into global conflict. Failure is not an option.

Check back tomorrow for our feature on the game including hands-on with Payback and some time with the man behind the magazine... behind the game.

Comments

  • ZeUberHippyVanDriver Guest

    Is this what all the fuss is about! That doesn't look violent at all!!! it's just like viva pinata but with guns!

  • Jackablade Guest

    So does that mean he's insinuating that Australians are all pansy-arse pussies? Greatest marketing since Romero was going to make us his bitch.

