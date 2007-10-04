The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Solider of Fortune: Payback

I guess this is the ultimate proof that Soldier of Fortune: Payback is coming. Too bad it's going to be a craptastic value game. Man, that really sucks.

Comments

  • kokamoo Guest

    damn, i was hoping for better GFX but SF1,2 didn't have THAT good GFX but the games where awesome in terms of gameplay.

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    Ultimate proof, huh?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles