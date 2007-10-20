Solo Rock Band Instruments Are Coming, They're Coming

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

GOBLIN.jpgTo recap, you'll only be able to buy Rock Band this Christmas in one of two ways. Either as the $US 159/$US 169 bundle (PS2/current-gen), or as a standalone piece of software. No individual instruments. How soon, then, can Americans expect individual instruments? Harmonix Boss Alex Rigopolous:

The highest priority is to make sure that as many people as possible can have the multi-instrument band experience this holiday. We are working diligently to get individual instruments into the channel as soon as humanly possible and we have a huge effort in place to make this happen.

You bet they do! That huge effort basically involves delaying the game in Europe and Australia until next year in order to meet American demand. So if you're worried you can't get an individual drum kit, shut your wordhole. Bundle or no bundle, at least you're getting it this Christmas.

Solo Rock Band Instruments Coming "ASAP" [Next-Gen]

  • RaYdeX Guest

    As excited as I am for Guitar hero 3.

    AS soon as Rockband comes out, it will be getting shoved solidly into the corner.

    DO WANT!

